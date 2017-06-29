Former student sues school district over silly string incident

By: News Staff

CHARIHO, R.I. – The Chariho Regional School District is being sued over an incident involving silly string at one of its schools.

Parents of a former Chariho High School student say their daughter got a seizure disorder from a fight at school.

According to court documents, Mark and Beth Zell filed a complaint earlier this month saying a student sprayed their daughter in close range with silly strong.

A fight then broke out and the Zell’s say that the other student ran up to their daughter, and repeatedly hit her in the back of the head with a cell phone.

The blows to her head resulted in a concussion.

The parents are suing because they claim the school district covered up the incident.

The Chariho School Department Superintendent told ABC6 that they are looking forward to disputing the former student and her family’s claims in court.

