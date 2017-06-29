Program to begin removing lead pipes from hundreds of North Prov - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Program to begin removing lead pipes from hundreds of North Providence homes

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A program in North Providence will begin removing lead pipes from hundreds of homes.

The program is the first in the state aimed at making a whole town lead free.

Mayor Lombardi says there are more than 500 homes in town with lead water pipes in the system.

With help from the Providence Water Board and the Rhode Island Office of Housing and Development, they will remove the pipes and replace them.

The town will use grant money along with money from the state.

They hope to tackle 60 homes in the first year.

