560-thousand pound truck stopped on I-95 in Warwick, DOT unsure of next steps

WARWICK, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is trying to figure out what to do with a flatbed truck that stopped in its tracks on I-95 in Warwick.

The truck was forced to pull over on the side of the highway, but not before driving over Rhode Island’s crumbling roads and bridges.

The truck weighs an estimated 560-thousand pounds, seven times the weight limit for roads and bridges in Rhode Island.

The truck left from Quonset on Friday and was heading to Massachusetts.

The vehicle has close to 100 wheels and pulled over on 95 North between Route 4 and Exit 10.

RIDOT Director, Peter Alviti, says the company Bay Crane submitted an application to take the trip but it was still pending.

The RIDOT is now trying to figure out how to get the truck back to Quonset without doing more damage to the roads and bridges.

At the same time, they have to go back and re-inspect the four bridges the truck already traveled over.

