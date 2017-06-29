Pablo Sandoval Helps PawSox End Road Trip with a Win Over Iron Pigs

PawSox news release...

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — Pablo Sandoval and Brian Bogusevic spearheaded a well-balanced offensive attack, as the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 8-4, in the road trip finale Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Sandoval went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the third game of his rehab assignment (inner ear infection), and Bogusevic went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base as part of Pawtucket’s 14-hit effort. The PawSox (38-39) broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning to grab a third win in the four-game series with league-leading Lehigh Valley (50-30).

PawSox designated hitter Jhonny Peralta made his second consecutive start and went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly.

PawSox starter Marcus Walden fanned six in four innings and only allowed one earned run (two total) before left-hander Edgar Olmos (W, 5-2) took over for the fifth. Olmos, who was named an International League All-Star earlier in the day, spun three dynamite innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts — the most for any Pawtucket reliever this season.

Lehigh Valley starter and former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel (L, 5-4) gave up four runs in five innings and struck out eight.

The PawSox placed runners at second and third in the second inning, and catcher Blake Swihart dropped an RBI single into left field to score right fielder Steve Selsky and make it a 1-0 game. First baseman Allen Craig then grounded into a double play, but Bogusevic was able to score.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the bottom of the third when catcher Jorge Alfaro bounced an infield single to third, and Sandoval threw the ball away into right field, allowing a second run to score.

Pawtucket reclaimed the lead, 3-2, in the fourth on back-to-back doubles from Selsky and Bogusevic. Second baseman Heiker Meneses then delivered an RBI single to right field to extend the gap to 4-2.

Lehigh Valley leadoff man Scott Kingery greeted Olmos in the bottom of the fifth by drilling a solo homer to left to trim the deficit to 4-3.

The PawSox started the sixth with three consecutive singles — the third a knock from Craig to reel in Bogusevic and make it 5-3. Two batters later, shortstop Mike Miller laced an RBI single to center to score Swihart, who had stolen third. Peralta then supplied a sacrifice fly to center, and Sandoval’s hard-hit RBI single to left made it 8-3.

Lehigh Valley slugger Rhys Hoskins crushed his league-leading 19th long ball of the season to begin the bottom of the eighth and pull the IronPigs within four, 8-4.

Pawtucket finally returns home to McCoy Stadium on Friday to begin a holiday weekend series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m.