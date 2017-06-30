Dartmouth woman arrested for Florida murder

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth woman is behind bars following her arrest in connection with a Florida murder.

Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford Police Department, and Pensacola authorities arrested 23-year-old Desiree Tedder in Dartmouth for the murder of Mrulmauert Mims on fugitive of justice charges.

Mims’ body was discovered in the backyard of a Pensacola home Thursday. He had been missing since March.

“It's a tragic ending to a missing person's case but I hope arrest brings closure to the family,” said Chief Tommi Lyter; Pensacola Police Department.

Tedder is booked at New Bedford police station.

Prosecutors are arranging for her extradition to Florida to face the murder charge there.

