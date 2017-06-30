Rhode Island Fourth of July fireworks schedule

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fourth of July is around the corner, and ABC6 News has you covered with a guide to fireworks shows in the Rhode Island area for this year’s three daylong celebration.

Block Island’s annual fireworks will be held at Crescent Beach on July 2nd starting at 9 p.m.

Bristol’s firework display will be happening at Bristol Harbor on July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Chepachet fireworks are scheduled to be held at Gloucester Memorial park on July 1st at 9 p.m.

Cumberland firework display will be held at Tucker Field on July 3rd at a time to be later assigned and a rain date of July 5th.

East Greenwich’s 4th of July fireworks display will be held at Middle of EG Cove at 9p.m.

East Providence fireworks will be taking place at Pierce Memorial Stadium on July 3rd at 6 p.m. with a rain date of July 5th.

Jamestown will be having fireworks at East Ferry Beach on July 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Narragansett’s fireworks will be held at Narragansett Town Beach on July 4th from 5-7 p.m. with a rain date of July 5th.

Fort Adams Park, located in Newport, fireworks display will be on July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

North Kingstown’s fireworks will be held at Town Beach on July 1st at 9 p.m. The rain date for this location will be on July 3rd.

North Providence fireworks display will be held at Governor State Park on July 3rd from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5th.

Pawtucket fireworks will begin at 6:15 p.m. after the Pawsox game, on July 1st.

Escobar’s Farm, located in Portsmouth, will be having firework on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Providence will be having a firework display at India Point Park on July 4th at 7 p.m.-9:15 p.m. with a rain date of July 5th.

Hope Fire Station in Scituate will set their fireworks off on July 3rd at 5 p.m. with a rain date of July 5th.

Smithfield will have a display of fireworks at Bryant University on July 2nd at 9 p.m.

South Kingstown’s firework show will be held at Old Mountain Field on July 4th at 5 p.m. The rain date for this location will be held on July 5th.

Watch the spectacular Warwick fireworks at Oakland Beach Seawall on July 3rd at Dusk with a rain date of July 5th.

Westerly will be having their firework display at Misquamicut State Beach on July 4th at dusk. Join them on July 5th for their rain date.

Barry memorial Field, located in Woonsocket, fireworks display will be on July 3rd at 9 p.m.

If you do not plan on attending any of the fireworks displays but are considering putting on your own firework show at home, please be cautious.

Experts say to read all working labels and follow the instructions on fireworks’ packages.

Do not put any type of fireworks or flammables near children. Also, do not light fireworks if you have been consuming alcohol.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket. Be sure other people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.

We will update the list as more information arrives.

