Man flees scene of rollover crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious car accident on Public Street in Providence.

The scene was littered with drugs.

One car with three people inside completely flipped over and moments after the crash, the driver fled. The car involved has been towed away.

Neighbors nearby tell ABC6 News that they heard a loud bang and when they ran outside they saw the brutal crash scene and quickly noticed heroin and needles were everywhere.

One of the passengers was pinned under the flipped over car, but the driver left them there. Before the driver took off, witnesses say he grabbed as much of the drugs as he could.

Both passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators combed through Public Street and collected even more drug paraphernalia before the car was towed away.

At last check, that driver still has not been found.

There is no word on the official cause of the crash.

