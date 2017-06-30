UPDATE: 560,000 pound truck moved off 95, DOT determining alternative route

By: Chloe Leshner

Bay Crane, he company responsible for the 560,000 pound load that was traveling on Route 95, admitting that going ahead without the proper permits was a mistake. Engineers with the company and the state have moved the huge truck off of 95 and now they're trying to figure out how to get it through the state.

RIDOT still has not issued the permits it needs to travel across the state, instead they're working on an alternative route that can handle such a heavy load.



The truck is now sitting in a park and ride lot after it was caught travelling Route 95, a stretch of highway that RIDOT says can't handle the load.



"We acknowledge it was a mistake were sorry for what happened. Nobody technically got hurt by it if there was any damage that was done the company has said that they would fix it," says John Tassoni, Bay Crane's government relations representative.

Bay Crane hired a RIDOT approved engineer to develop a route for the generator and get permits. But the company says that engineer gave them the go ahead before the paper work came through.



"They told us in a phone conversation it would be there momentarily. So because the rig is so big and it can only go so fast, very very slow, we decided as a company to move forward," says Tassoni.

State Police are still looking into whether Bay Crane will have to pay any fines while RIDOT inspects the 4 bridges the truck already crossed to make sure no major damage was done.



"The largest of the 4 has [been inspected], and it's fine. That was the most critical and the one we were most concerned with," says Peter Alviti with RIDOT.

RIDOT, Bay Crane, and the engineer believe they've found an alternative route that can better handle the load



"If the route that were pursuing passes the analysis, the location that its in is on the path to that new route so logistically things worked out," says Alviti.

RIDOT officials say this is the largest load that has ever had to travel across the state's bridges and that its too early to know if the engineer that gave the go ahead will face any consequences.

