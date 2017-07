By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Friday evening Cranston Police responded to reports of a car crashing into a pole at 1500 Oaklawn Avenue.

Only one car was involved in the accident and the injuries remain unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

