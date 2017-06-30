Bulls Release Rajon Rondo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bulls Release Rajon Rondo

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Bulls have waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.


        The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million Friday rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season. He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago last summer.


        The 31-year-old Rondo was in and out of the rotation, chided Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for criticizing the team's effort and finished the season on a strong note before missing the final four playoff games against Boston because of a broken right thumb.  

       The four-time All-Star averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists. The Bulls had said Rondo would probably be back, but he became expendable when they acquired Kris Dunn from Minnesota in the Butler trade on draft night.      

  Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.