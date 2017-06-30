PawSox Leading when Game Suspended Because of Rain, Allen Craig - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PawSox Leading when Game Suspended Because of Rain, Allen Craig Released

Posted: Updated:

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Red Sox’ series opener against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night was suspended after three innings due to heavy rain at McCoy Stadium.

The suspended game will be continued to its nine-inning completion Saturday at 4:35 p.m. with the PawSox leading the RailRiders, 2-0. Saturday night’s regularly scheduled game will follow as the second game of a doubleheader and will be seven innings. The fireworks scheduled for Saturday night will take place after the second game.

Fans are welcome to exchange their ticket stubs for a future regular-season game at McCoy Stadium this season.

Before the game was suspended, PawSox third baseman Jhonny Peralta pulled a one-out double to left in the first inning, and, two batters later, right fielder Bryce Brentz clobbered a two-run shot to left-center — his 18th homer of the season and his fifth of the week.

The four-game home series runs through Monday at McCoy Stadium. 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.