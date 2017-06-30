PawSox Leading when Game Suspended Because of Rain, Allen Craig Released

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Red Sox’ series opener against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night was suspended after three innings due to heavy rain at McCoy Stadium.

The suspended game will be continued to its nine-inning completion Saturday at 4:35 p.m. with the PawSox leading the RailRiders, 2-0. Saturday night’s regularly scheduled game will follow as the second game of a doubleheader and will be seven innings. The fireworks scheduled for Saturday night will take place after the second game.

Fans are welcome to exchange their ticket stubs for a future regular-season game at McCoy Stadium this season.

Before the game was suspended, PawSox third baseman Jhonny Peralta pulled a one-out double to left in the first inning, and, two batters later, right fielder Bryce Brentz clobbered a two-run shot to left-center — his 18th homer of the season and his fifth of the week.

The four-game home series runs through Monday at McCoy Stadium.