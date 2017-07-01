Red Sox Top Toronto in Extra Innings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Top Toronto in Extra Innings

Posted: Updated:

By IAN HARRISON=
Associated Press=
       TORONTO (AP) _ Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday night.


        Hanley Ramirez doubled off Aaron Loup (2-2) to begin the 11th and moved to third on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single. One out later, Bogaerts singled through the drawn-in infield.


        Deven Marrero had two hits and three RBIs as the AL East-leading Red Sox won their 13th straight game when scoring at least five runs.


        Bogaerts was held out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 21. He came on as a defensive replacement in the 10th.


        Blaine Boyer (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 23rd save.


        Justin Smoak hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and Troy Tulowitzki added a solo blast for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of eight.
 

