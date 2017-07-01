Fatal shooting nearby nightclub in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting nearby a Providence nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was shot walking down Corinth Street after leaving Noah Lounge at 1137 Broad Street, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police say they are investigating a person of interest, but have not yet confirmed any arrests.

At 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities will decide on an emergency closure of the nightclub.

