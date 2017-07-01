Attleboro cop, suspect sent to hospital after early morning altercation

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. -- An Attleboro Police Officer and a male suspect were sent to the hospital after an altercation on County Street around 3:47 a.m. Saturday.

According to a statement, police received multiple calls for a male subject walking down County Street "flagging down motor vehicles" near the Rhode Island state line.

Officers encountered the male walking in the area of County and Read Street, where trouble began.

"An altercation ensued and both the officer and suspect suffered undisclosed injuries as a result of the incident," the statement read. "Both were transported to area hospitals as result of their injuries."

Police have not released the identity or condition of the suspect, nor the officer. The incident remains under investigation by local authorities.

