Copy-Police: Man arrested after loaded gun found in diaper bag

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police say a Providence man was arrested after troopers found a loaded handgun in a diaper bag during a traffic stop.

Police say 21-year-old Karon Williams was a passenger in the car stopped by troopers for a traffic violation on Interstate 95 in Richmond on Friday. Police say the gun was found in the bag between Williams' legs.

Williams faces gun possession and child abuse charges. Police say his 6-month-old daughter was in the car at the time. The infant was turned over to the custody of the state Department of Children, Youth & Families.

He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. It couldn't be determined Sunday if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.