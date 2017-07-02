RI GOP fundraiser honoring Sean Spicer cancelled - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI GOP fundraiser honoring Sean Spicer cancelled

The Rhode Island Republican Party fundraiser scheduled for Sunday night has been cancelled, says Chairman Brandon Bell. White House press secretary Sean Spicer was set to be honored at the event being held in an undisclosed location. In a statement to ABC 6, Bell says they plan to schedule Spicer as an honored guest at a later date and that tonight's event was sold out. No further details on why the fundraiser was cancelled were given.

Spicer grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island.

