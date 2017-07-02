Man arrested after loaded gun found in diaper bag - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested after loaded gun found in diaper bag

RICHMOND, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police arrested a Providence when they found a gun in a diaper bag with his 6-month-old daughter in the car Friday.

Karon Williams, 21, of 11 Handy St., Providence, was stopped for a traffic violation Friday around 4 p.m. on I-95 in Richmond, and was subsequently arrested when troopers found a loaded handgun in a diaper bag between his legs, according to RISP.

Williams was charged with possession of a loaded handgun inside of a vehicle and license or permit required to carry a pistol. He also was charged with child abuse under Brendan’s Law because his 6-month-old daughter was in the car at the time.

The infant was turned over to the custody of the state Department of Children, Youth & Families.

He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

