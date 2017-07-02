Hit-and-run destroys traffic message board trailer in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hit-and-run destroys traffic message board trailer in Warwick

Posted: Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. -- Warwick Police are searching for the driver who struck and "destroyed" a Variable message board trailer on Oakland Beach Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a crash involving the message board in the area of Oakland Beach Avenue and Gordon Avenue. It was employed to alert motorists of the upcoming fireworks show at Oakland Beach. According to a statement, an unknown green or teal vehicle veered off the roadway and totaled the message board, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. 

Traffic was moderate at the time of the accident. No witnesses have come forward so far.

Officials are investigating the accident. Any person with information related to the accident is requested to contact Sgt. John Kelly at the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at 401-468-4293.

