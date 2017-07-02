Payton, Choi Homer Twice To Help RailRiders Past PawSox

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bashed six home runs en route to a 14-7 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday night at McCoy Stadium in front of a crowd of 11,007 — the fifth sellout of the season.

The RailRiders (50-32) piled up 19 hits to nab their first win of the four-game set with the PawSox (40-40), who won a pair Saturday.

PawSox right fielder Bryce Brentz (4-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), who hit five home runs in the previous week, fell a long ball shy of the cycle and raised his team-leading OPS to .920. In his last 37 games dating back to May 23, the 28-year old has hit .375 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI.

In the second game of his rehab assignment, Red Sox utility man Brock Holt (vertigo) played seven innings in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk out of the leadoff spot in the order.

Rehabbing Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (inner ear infection) went 1-for-5, and PawSox designated hitter Jhonny Peralta had a pair of RBI singles in a 2-for-5 effort.

PawSox starting pitcher Shawn Haviland (L, 4-6) allowed four home runs and eight runs in 3.2 innings, while Scranton starter Chance Adams (W, 6-2) yielded just two earned runs in five frames with six punchouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the scoring with two outs in the top of the first when first baseman Ji-Man Choi mashed a solo homer to deep right-center.

Sandoval reached on a two-out error in the bottom of the first and scored all the way from first when Brentz smoked an RBI double to the wall in deep center.

The RailRiders, however, responded in the second and climbed ahead 3-1 on solo home runs to right from right fielder Billy McKinney and left fielder Mark Payton.

Choi lofted a sacrifice fly to right in the third to stretch the Scranton lead to 4-1.

In the home half of the third, Brentz yanked a hard-hit infield single down the third-base line that allowed second baseman Heiker Meneses to score and trim the deficit to 4-2. Center fielder Brian Bogusevic then followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it a one-run game.

Scranton snatched a run back in the fourth on an RBI single up the middle from leadoff man Jake Cave. Two batters later, Choi walloped a three-run blast to the right-field bullpen to make it 8-3 and chase Haviland.

RailRiders catcher Eddy Rodriguez lifted an opposite-field home run to lead off the sixth. The solo shot was his fifth of the season — all against Pawtucket.

Payton ripped a two-run rocket off the right-field pole in the seventh, making it 11-3. The RailRiders then greeted Pawtucket reliever Chandler Shepherd with four consecutive singles, netting another run.

Peralta poked an RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the seventh to cut the margin to 12-4.

RailRiders second baseman Billy Fleming delivered an RBI base knock in the eighth, and Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 14-4.

PawSox first baseman Ryan Court dropped an RBI single into right field in the eighth to score Brentz, and Peralta and Brentz supplied run-scoring base knocks in the ninth.

The PawSox conclude their four-game series Monday at 6:05 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. PawSox left-hander Edgar Olmos (5-2, 1.93) is scheduled to start.

