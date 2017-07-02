Betts Collects Eight RBI, Red Sox Rout Blue Jays To Complete Wee - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Betts Collects Eight RBI, Red Sox Rout Blue Jays To Complete Weekend Sweep

Posted: Updated:

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

       TORONTO (AP) - Mookie Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox rout the Toronto Blue Jays 15-1 on Sunday.

        Betts went 4 for 6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep. He hit an RBI single in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, a two-run blast in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second multihomer game of the season for Betts, who also hit two at Philadelphia on June 14. Betts had eight RBIs against Arizona on Aug. 14, 2016.

        Drew Pomeranz (8-4) pitched six innings for his third straight road win.

        Hanley Ramirez had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Red Sox collected a season-high 21 hits.

        Joe Biagini (2-8) took the loss as he was chased in the sixth inning by Betts' second homer.
 
