Warwick police searching for bank robbery suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery Sunday.

Police responded to the TD Bank on West Shore Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. The suspect stated he had a gun although none was displayed.

The suspect fled the scene in a green sedan car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white man with a medium complexion and approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. He had on a light colored t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4233.

