Man arrested after breaking into police cruiser

By: The Associated Press

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after being caught breaking into a police cruiser.

In a Facebook post, the West Warwick Police Department says two officers watched the man break into their vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man opened the driver's side door and tried to remove items from inside a bag on the seat. Police say the man did not appear to notice the large police decals on the sides of the vehicle, nor the red and blue lights on top.

The man, who police say was ``totally driven by the task at hand,'' only saw his mistake after being apprehended by the officers.

