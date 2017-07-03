Pete Frates back in hospital battling advanced stages of ALS

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Pete Frates, the man behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, is back in the hospital.

Frates’ family says he was admitted to Mass General Hospital Sunday and is battling the disease like a superhero.

Frates responded to false reports that he had passed away by posting a video to social media Monday morning from his hospital bed.

The former Boston College baseball player is in the advanced stages of ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

