Fire at Rhode Island College dorm being investigated as arson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Rhode Island College dormitory.

Crews were called to Sweet Hall around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

A security officer alerted them to the fire.

Inside they found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor bathroom.

The flames were put out quickly and now the State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into who may have set the fire.

The dorm was empty for the summer.

