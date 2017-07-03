Fire at Rhode Island College dorm being investigated as arson - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire at Rhode Island College dorm being investigated as arson

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Rhode Island College dormitory.

Crews were called to Sweet Hall around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

A security officer alerted them to the fire.

Inside they found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor bathroom.

The flames were put out quickly and now the State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into who may have set the fire.

The dorm was empty for the summer.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.