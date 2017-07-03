Incident involving inmates at ACI involved weapons, broken up wi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Incident involving inmates at ACI involved weapons, broken up with pepper spray

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Violence between inmates at the maximum security prison in Cranston Sunday stopped before it could turn deadly.

ABC6 is told it involved multiple prisons and weapons.

The Brotherhood of Correctional Officers says staff ultimately had to use pepper spray to break it up.

This is just one of many recent incidents at the ACI and serves as a reminder of the dangers officers working there face on a day to day basis.

