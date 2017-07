By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Three people were rescued from a boat that caught fire near Pettis Marina in Warwick this weekend.

They jumped from the 30-foot boat and were brought to safety by another vessel passing by.

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

