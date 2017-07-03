Three injured when Martha's Vineyard vessel struck passenger gangway

By: News Staff

HYANNIS, Mass (WLNE) – Three people were injured when the M/V Martha’s Vineyard vessel struck a passenger gangway Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. when the vessel left Woods Hole for its trip to Oak Bluffs.

Three windows were shattered and the three passengers were injured from the broken glass.

The vessel continued on its scheduled trip to the island Saturday after assessing the situation.

The passenger gangway and the vessel have since been repaired.

Monday’s 6 a.m. trip to Woods Hole from Martha’s Vineyard was cancelled in order to make the repairs.

Services have resumed to their normal schedule.

