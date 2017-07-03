Ten people injured after taxi crashes in East Boston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ten people injured after taxi crashes in East Boston

BOSTON, Mass (WLNE) – Ten people were injured when a taxi crashed in East Boston Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The injured were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, and other area hospitals.

Their injuries vary in severity.

State Police do not believe the crash was intentional, and the driver is cooperating with police.

The taxi cab has been seized and the cab pool is closed due to an ongoing investigation.

