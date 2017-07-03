State beaches busy for the holiday weekend

By: Chloe Leshner

With weather like this, it's hard to resist heading to the beach for the holiday and that is leading to very busy beaches. It's no surprise the beaches are jam packed for the fourth, with traffic on the way in causing a bit of a headache. But many families say it's worth the wait for a little fun in the sun.



Space on the sand was quickly running out with tons of people taking advantage of what the Ocean State has to offer. But before settling under an umbrella at East Matunuck State Beach you had to make it into the parking lot.

"There's only one way in and one way out," says James Wood of Worcester.



"This is the worst part right now but at least it looks like we are going to get in. I remember last year at this time, we got turned away, a lot of people had to turn back," says Wayne Atwood of Warwick.

The stress of traffic the last thing on people's mind once they got their toes in the water.



"It's pretty busy but everyone seems to be pretty friendly, having a good time and I think that's what its all about. It's a holiday weekend people are with friends, family just having a good time," says Joseph Alarcon of Shelton, Connecticut.

For the second year in a row Rhode Island residents get to take advantage of half price parking fees all summer long.

