1500 gallons of diesel fuel spills into harbor in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass (WLNE) – Approximately 1500 gallons of fuel spilled into the harbor on the Fairhaven Waterfront Monday morning.

The spill happened around 7:00 a.m. at WJA Fisheries on Water Street.

The Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Harbormaster responded and discovered the 87’ F/V Princess Scarlett listing to the starboard side with diesel fuel saturating the surrounding water area.

The spill was contained to the area with absorbent pads and spill control boom.

The cause of the spill is under investigation by the Fairhaven Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

