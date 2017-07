By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BROOKLINE, M.A. (WLNE) — A 5-year-old child has been transported to Boston Children’s Hospital after falling from a fourth story window Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders arrived on Beacon Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

