Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence are investigating two separate shootings in the city.              

Lt. Roger Aspinall says the first reports of shots fired came in around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Rhode Island Hospital at around the same time. He's expected to survive.              

Police say officers heard gunshots coming from a housing complex less than an hour later. Police saw a car speeding from the scene.              

Police say officers pursued the car until it exited the highway and lost control.

They say two suspects ran from the car; one suspect was apprehended by police and the other remained at large as of Sunday night.              

Both shootings are under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.