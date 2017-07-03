Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Providence

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence are investigating two separate shootings in the city.

Lt. Roger Aspinall says the first reports of shots fired came in around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Rhode Island Hospital at around the same time. He's expected to survive.

Police say officers heard gunshots coming from a housing complex less than an hour later. Police saw a car speeding from the scene.

Police say officers pursued the car until it exited the highway and lost control.

They say two suspects ran from the car; one suspect was apprehended by police and the other remained at large as of Sunday night.

Both shootings are under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017