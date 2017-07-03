Fans pack Cranston Stadium for annual Drum and Bugle Corps. Competition

Nine Corps traveling from all over the country came together for the annual Drum and Bugle Corps competition in Cranston. This year, the competition hosted the most teams it ever has.

"It's very intimidating at first. But, once you get into the rhythm of the music and the routine everything just kind of falls into place and you zone out into your own little world. It's just you and the drum corps in front of you and it's just really exciting,” said Drum Major Phillip Martinez from the Spirit of Atlanta.

Performers work countless hours to perfect these minutes long performances, but those we spoke with say its all worth it when you hear that giant round of applause at the end.

"Today we just rehearsed in the morning and the afternoon and we said we were going to get better than yesterday and that's what we did. I think that shows a great representation of what we really want to have this year,” said Leslie Abrea a drum major for the 7th Regiment.

For the fans,to describe these performances as impressive is an understatement.

"It's just wonderful. I've never seen anything like this,” said Barbara Keenan.

"It's amazing. The discipline and the responsibility. The things that they learn here they take with them forever,” said Chris Bonnell.

"I've been coming for about 20 years,” said Bob Lima.

The event has almost become synonymous with the fourth for many in the area.

"It takes so much hard work and dedication and a lot of kids don't have that. It's like you have to hand it to them. They are out day in and day out sweating in the sun, killing themselves to get to the point of the perfect routine,” said Sarah Fillipino.

