Andrew Benintendi Delivers in the 11th as Red Sox Overcome Range - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Andrew Benintendi Delivers in the 11th as Red Sox Overcome Rangers

Posted: Updated:

By STEPHEN HAWKINS=
AP Sports Writer=
       ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Andrew Benintendi blooped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Monday night for their AL-best fifth straight victory.    

    Boston needed extra innings after Mike Napoli led off the Rangers ninth with a homer off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who had blown only one of his previous 24 save opportunities.   

      With runners at second and third with one out in the 11th against Ernesto Frieri (0-1), the Rangers intentionally walked Dustin Pedroia, who already had three hits and four RBIs. Benintendi, who had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then hit a ball that landed just beyond the infield dirt in short left.


        Heath Hembree (1-2), the sixth Boston pitcher, retired all six batters he faced over the last two innings.
 
 

