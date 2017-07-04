North Korea claims to have tested first intercontinental ballist - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Korea claims to have tested first intercontinental ballistic missile

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6  

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says it is analyzing with the United States whether North Korea really has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.              

Cho Han Gyu, director of operations at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a televised briefing that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are determining whether a missile launched Tuesday has ICBM capability, as North Korea claims.              

The launch was the latest in a series of tests by North Korea as it works to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.              

Cho said the missile demonstrated an improved range over an intermediate-range missile that North Korea tested on May 14.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.