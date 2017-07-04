Green Beret visits Bristol to honor friend & fellow soldier 1st Sgt. Andrew McKenna

By Alana Cerrone

It's known as “America's Most Patriotic Town” - and 1st Sgt. Andrew McKenna is its hero.

Master Sgt. George Vera had served with McKenna for years.

"For 15 or 16 years he always told me how great the 4th of July was here in Bristol."

Vera was there that August day two years ago when McKenna was killed in Afghanistan.

Vera was severely injured in that attack. He remembers McKenna as more than just a fellow soldier.

"He was a great patriot, a great Green Beret, but most of all he was my best friend. After I was injured in 2015 that was my main thing to come here and see what it’s about and be with his friends and family."

Vera couldn't make it to Bristol for last year's 4th of July Celebration, so he made it a point to stay in physical therapy and get well enough to get here. And this year, he did.

So far, he says, the celebration is living up to its reputation…even exceeding it.

"He said it's a lot of fun a lot of people come out and everybody here is very patriotic. He would always say, “it’s nothing big”…but I found out yesterday and today, it's very big!"

For more information on 1st Sgt. Andrew McKenna and his service to this country, you can visit his memorial fund website here.

