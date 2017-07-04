Car crashes into car, fire hydrant, and house in North Providence

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Anthony Pricolo may have spent his 4th of July morning cleaning up debris from his Smith Street dental lab, but he says it could've been much worse.

"If it hadn't been a holiday, I would’ve been sitting right where the car went through the [window] and probably wouldn't be here talking to you right now."

Around 7 Tuesday morning, an SUV came flying into the front of his office, smashing right into the workbench where he sits everyday making sets of false teeth.

According to North Providence Police, the driver first crossed into oncoming traffic on Smith Street, swiped a car, then hit a fire hydrant, sending it into the side of a house.

But the SUV didn't stop. It took out two columns in front of that house, then hit Pricolo's front office window, but still kept going, and eventually came to rest 400 feet down the road.

Witnesses say they heard loud bangs and screaming coming from inside the SUV. One of the house columns was still lodged in the windshield.

Pricolo says he feels lucky that he wasn't working at the time of the crash.

"All my benches are destroyed, everything inside is a total wreck, I’m going to be out of work for a little while - sorry people, you won't be smiling for a little while!”

The female driver was sent to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. No word on if she'll be facing charges. Amazingly, no one else was injured.

© WLNE-TV 2017