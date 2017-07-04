Thousands of Honeybees Killed in Rehoboth - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Thousands of Honeybees Killed in Rehoboth

Posted: Updated:

By: AP

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) – The Massachusetts' Department of Agricultural Resources is investigating a massive honeybee kill that has almost entirely wiped out a hive of 80,000 bees.

A representative from the department was in Rehoboth over the weekend to take samples to determine the cause of the bees' deaths.

Wayne Andrews, vice president of the Massachusetts Beekeepers Association, says as many as 60,500 bees have been killed.

Eric Pilotte, president of the Bristol County Beekeepers Association, says it seems similar to pesticide contamination cases he has seen. Andrews says it is probably the biggest bee kill he has seen in his career.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.