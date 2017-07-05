Gordon Hayward Announces Decision To Join Boston Celtics - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gordon Hayward Announces Decision To Join Boston Celtics

Posted: Updated:

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

       Gordon Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens.

       Hayward told Utah officials that he is moving on after seven seasons with the Jazz and that he picked Boston, making the announcement Tuesday evening on The Players' Tribune site.

        Hayward played college ball under Stevens at Butler. He leaves a loaded Western Conference to join a Boston team that was the No. 1 seed in last season's Eastern Conference playoffs. The Miami Heat also were in the chase to land Hayward.

        He was finally an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging career bests of 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Hayward also shot 47 percent, a significant jump over what he managed in the previous four seasons.

        AP-WF-07-04-17 2353GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.