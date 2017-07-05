Gordon Hayward Announces Decision To Join Boston Celtics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Gordon Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens.

Hayward told Utah officials that he is moving on after seven seasons with the Jazz and that he picked Boston, making the announcement Tuesday evening on The Players' Tribune site.

Hayward played college ball under Stevens at Butler. He leaves a loaded Western Conference to join a Boston team that was the No. 1 seed in last season's Eastern Conference playoffs. The Miami Heat also were in the chase to land Hayward.

He was finally an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging career bests of 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Hayward also shot 47 percent, a significant jump over what he managed in the previous four seasons.

AP-WF-07-04-17 2353GMT

