Rodriguez Takes Loss In Rehab Start, PawSox Fall To Red Wings

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rehabbing Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez tossed four innings, but the Rochester Red Wings claimed the series opener with the Pawtucket Red Sox, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Frontier Field.

The Red Wings (45-37) scored a pair of runs in each of the second and fourth innings to win the first of four games with the PawSox (40-42), who threatened in the ninth, trimming the deficit to two.

Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) made his second rehab start — his first with the PawSox — and worked four frames, yielding four runs on four hits and five walks to go along with five punchouts. The 24-year old, who has a 3.54 ERA with the Red Sox this season, threw 47 of his 88 pitches for strikes and generated nine swings-and-misses.

Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (inner ear infection) continued his rehab assignment and went 1-for-4 with an opposite-field single from the left side, while designated hitter Jhonny Peralta drilled a towering solo home run in the ninth in a 1-for-4 showing.

Rehabbing Twins starter and former Pawtucket pitcher Justin Haley logged three innings and allowed a pair of runs. Lefty Nik Turley (W, 2-2) shined with five shutout stanzas piggybacking Haley, and righty Jake Reed (S, 2) stamped the victory in the ninth.

PawSox reliever Marcus Walden followed Rodriguez and cruised through four innings of one-run ball on just 43 pitches.

Rochester struck first when second baseman Bengie Gonzalez stroked an RBI single to right-center field to make it 1-0. The Red Wings then added another on a gentle roller to first, where Jantzen Witte fielded the ball but slipped — allowing Niko Goodrum to score from third.

Witte lifted an opposite-field, two-run homer to right in the third to tie the game, 2-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Rochester leadoff man Zack Granite delivered a two-run single to push the Red Wings back ahead, 4-2.

Rochester tacked on another run in the fifth on a wild pitch from Walden.

Peralta led off the top of the ninth with his homer, but Reed set down the next three PawSox hitters in order.

The PawSox continue their four-game series against the Rochester Red Wings with a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:35 p.m. Rehabbing Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson and fellow lefty Jalen Beeks will start. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 4:05 p.m.

The PawSox return home Friday to open a three-game series against the Buffalo Bisons.