Body of canoeist recovered in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — It was a tragic ending to the holiday weekend after a man drowned in a lake not far from Rhode Island state line Tuesday night.

Dive teams recovered the body of a missing kayaker at Lake Hiawatha in Bellingham, Massachusetts late Tuesday night.

The man, said to be in his 40s, had fallen into the water several hours earlier when his canoe tipped over.

“It took about three hours. The Northern Rhode Island divers along with the Cumberland divers went in there and set up a perimeter and they eventually recovered the body,” said Steven Gentile; Bellingham Fire.

The drowning appears to have been an accident, and police are still investigating.

