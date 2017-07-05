Your Health: preventing fireworks related injuries

By: News staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)— As the 4th of July approaches, emergency room doctors are warning parents about the dangers of fireworks. Last year Lifespan hospitals in Rhode Island treated a dozen people around the holiday for injuries including minor burns. Half of those patients were seen at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Physicians suggest leaving fireworks to the experts. They suggest instead giving the little ones an alternative source of entertainment.

"Parents could consider getting some glow sticks or bracelets or other light up toys that they can use to have fun on the fourth, but in a safe manner," said. Dr. Mark Zonfrillo, a pediatric emergency physician at Hasbro.

Sparklers account for about one third of the fireworks related injuries hospitals see. They can heat up to between twelve hundred and two thousand degrees.

