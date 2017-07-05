New RI DMV computer system launches

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicle in Cranston reopened with some restrictions Wednesday as the highly anticipated new computer system was launched.

Normally, most people do not enjoy going to the DMV but a few hours into the new systems rollout, things appeared to be running smoothly. Customers say it was unlike any experience they have had at the DMV before.

They were even being greeted at the door and that was because, for now, there are some restrictions in place.

They are only taking people who made a reservation until July 17th to keep the system from getting overloaded and watch to see that transactions are going through properly.

So far, lines have been much shorter than usual, but customers seem to be fans of the system that has cut down their waiting times.

“11 minutes. My appointment was at 9 the transaction was complete at 9:11,” said Michael Walsh; Warwick resident.

“I don’t even think I waited," said Amanda Branch of West Warwick. “They put me in this line, they scanned my little sticker, I went upstairs and got a number. They called my number and I wasn’t even out of the booth yet.”

Officials say there have not been any major glitches yet but they are stressing that this is only the first day, and that they will have to keep an eye on things as the other smaller branches open next week.

