Moms call car seat carrier hack a ‘game changer’

By: Melissa Randall

Email: mrandall@abc6.com

Twitter: @MRandallABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)— A parenting hack that demonstrates a better way to haul a car seat is getting a lot of attention. The video, created by a Texas mom and chiropractor, has been viewed more than 5 million times since it was posted in April. The idea behind this new way to lift and carry is to take the pressure off your back shoulder or hips.

But does the technique really work? Local moms we asked to give it a try now say they swear by the method.

“I thought it was strange, but then I tried it and it was a total game changer,” said Amanda Santo of West Warwick.

The idea has spread like wild fire in the parenting world. Kelly LaChance Guertin, owner of Ballani Maternity, says it's the best option in a long time.

“Over the years we've had pads and cushions to go over the handle bar. There have been strap systems that have gone over it to help assist you, but for those of us who are like 5’5” and under, none of them were really working!,” she explained.

Moms seem to like it, but do local chiropractors agree that it’s better for your body? Dr. Kristen Dudley of Estner Injury Centers says barring any old injuries, the answer is yes.

“I prefer baby wearing, but if its necessary to carry the car seat then it's a good option. So it’s worth it to try,” said Dr. Dudley.

Some people have reported some discomfort when attempting the maneuver. Due to many different makes and models of car seats it’s not a one size fits all solution.

© WLNE-TV 2017