RISP: Search ongoing for man who fled from troopers, crashed int - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RISP: Search ongoing for man who fled from troopers, crashed into building

Posted: Updated:
Vincent D’Ambra. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Vincent D’Ambra. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police

By:  News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)—Rhode Island State Police said they are seeking assistance locating a man who resisted arrest and fled from police Wednesday morning.

During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Vincent D’Ambra, struck several unmarked police cruisers, other cars, and a building before fleeing on foot after his car crashed in West Warwick.

State Police said D’Ambra allegedly fled when troopers tried to arrest him around 10:00 a.m. on Post Road in Warwick.

D’Ambra hit multiple unmarked police cars as he drove off, struck another car, and a building located at the intersection of Providence and Wakefield Streets in West Warwick.

Once his car has crashed into the building, D’Ambra jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

D’Ambra, authorities say, was last seen wearing teal-colored shorts and a white sleeveless t-shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rhode Island State Police Detective Bureau at 444-1158.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.