RISP: Search ongoing for man who fled from troopers, crashed into building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)—Rhode Island State Police said they are seeking assistance locating a man who resisted arrest and fled from police Wednesday morning.

During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Vincent D’Ambra, struck several unmarked police cruisers, other cars, and a building before fleeing on foot after his car crashed in West Warwick.

State Police said D’Ambra allegedly fled when troopers tried to arrest him around 10:00 a.m. on Post Road in Warwick.

D’Ambra hit multiple unmarked police cars as he drove off, struck another car, and a building located at the intersection of Providence and Wakefield Streets in West Warwick.

Once his car has crashed into the building, D’Ambra jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

D’Ambra, authorities say, was last seen wearing teal-colored shorts and a white sleeveless t-shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rhode Island State Police Detective Bureau at 444-1158.

