State Police seek information on fatal Exeter hit and run

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced Wednesday afternoon they are looking for any information on a hit and run in Exeter that claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman.

Sarah Balmforth, of Exeter, was found deceased on South Road, and is believed to have been hit by a vehicle sometime between the hours of 9:00 p.m. on Monday and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday

Rhode Island State Police said they are looking into as a late-model Jeep Wrangler between the years of 1997 and 2006 as the possible vehicle wanted in connection with the crash.

The Jeep should have front passenger-side damage, specifically missing or damaged light fixtures, authorities said on Wednesday.

The State Police are asking anyone with information the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Rhode Island State Police Lieutenant Robert A. Creamer at: 401-444-1046.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABC6 News will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017