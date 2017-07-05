Governor urges leaders to end budget standoff

By: Samantha Fenlon

Email: sfenlon@abc6.com

Twitter: @SfenlonABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five days after a state house blow out Governor Gina Raimondo is urging the Senate President and House Speaker to come to an agreement and pass a state budget.

"We are in uncharted territory. And, I don't think it's helpful at this point to point fingers, who said what to whom, whose fault isit. the productive constructive thing to do is to figure out a way to work through this," said Raimondo.

The Governor says as of right now the government will continue to operate as usual, but she says the longer this goes on the more profound the effects will be.

"July 31, August 1 there will be payments to cities and towns for school aid and for aid to cities and towns and that will be one ofthe first times that people will notice a big difference," said Raimondo.

The clash came after Speaker Nick Mattiello found out that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio was considering introducing a last minute amendment to the car tax article in the budget.

The Speaker says that a deal between the leaders had already been reached and that the Senate President went back on his word. The Senate President says that was not the case.

"I don't remember any hand shake," said Ruggerio on Friday.

"When I shake someones hand I expect what we agree to be honored," said Mattiello on Friday.

As of late Wednesday afternoon ABC 6 learned the Senate President is considering considering having the Senate pass the budget if the House agrees to later pass a bill with added protections to the car tax article.

The Speaker issued a statement saying in part, "A trailer bill is nothing but the same amendment in a different form. The suggestion does not make any sense to me."

As far as the Governor's free college tuition plan at CCRI, she is vowing to find the money to make it happen despite the stand-off. She is still encouraging interested students to apply.

