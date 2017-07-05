Larger airlines coming to New Bedford's airport

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Hopping a flight is about to get a whole lot easier if you live in or around New Bedford.

The city's regional airport got the green light to offer more flights from bigger commercial airlines.

Right now, The New Bedford Regional Airport only offers flights from Cape Air, and those planes fit no more than 9 passengers.

But, the airport is now federally certified to support bigger planes, so they hope within the next 6 months they'll sign on larger carriers that can take up to 70 passengers to places like Newark, D.C., and Florida.

Mayor Jon Mitchell says this is a huge asset for the city’s economy.

© WLNE-TV 2017