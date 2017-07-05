State Rep. failed to report almost $20K taken from campaign account

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-time State Rep. is in hot water on Wednesday after failing to report $20,000 taken out from her campaign account.

According to a campaign finance audit obtained by ABC6 News, between January 1st 2010 and December 31st 2014, Rep. Anastasia Williams didn't account for $20,000 in withdrawals from her campaign account.

Williams claims she was repaying herself for campaign expenses she paid personally.

Williams also failed to report nearly $15,000 in contributions from PACS and individuals.

The Board of Elections has asked the Attorney General's office to investigate Williams of possible campaign violations.

