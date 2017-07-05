60K honeybees killed in Rehoboth - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

60K honeybees killed in Rehoboth

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

REHOBOTH, Mass. – Tens of thousands of honeybees dropped dead in Rehoboth last week, almost wiping out a local beekeeper’s hive of 80,000 bees.

Around 60,000 bees were killed. Wayne Andrews, vice president of the Massachusetts Beekeepers Association, tells ABC6 News he has never seen a bill kill so massive. He suspects pesticides are to blame.

"The way they're moving around and twitching and stuff, it kinds of looks like a neurological material of some sort or another," Andrews said.

Massachusetts regulates pesticides as does the federal government, providing warning labels concerning honeybees on the containers. The honeybee population worldwide is declining.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is investigating. A representative collected samples over the weekend to determine the bees’ cause of death.

"I've seen probably every chemical on a bee kill in one way or another, but these ones were acting a little bit differently for me," Andrews explained. “I'd like to certainly know what the chemical was and what could be possibly done in the future to stop it."

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.